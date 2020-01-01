<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the new year begins, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has enjoined the people of the state to look up to the future with optimism and renew their commitment to peace and unity.

In a message to usher in the year 2020, Inuwa Yahaya said that the new year offers the citizenry a new opportunity to renew their faith in God, the state and the country, calling on them to draw on the lessons learnt in 2019 in all aspects of human endeavours.

While commending the people of the state for their resilience, commitment and support, the Governor urged them to maintain the spirit and continue to work assiduously for the peace, progress and development of the state.

He also expressed optimism that the year 2020 will be a bright and prosperous one for Gombe State and Nigeria, saying with his recent signing of the 2020 budget of change, the public procurement, contributory healthcare and hospitals services management board laws, his administration is well on course to deliver on its far-reaching agenda of good governance as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.