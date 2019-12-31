<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has asked Nigerians not to expect any positive changes from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The opposition coalition, however, said such may not be the case if the president stop what it called “continuous mismanagement of the economy and divisive tendencies.”

CUPP, in a New Year message, through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said it “regrets to remind Nigerians that what lies ahead of the country in 2020 is a cloud of uncertainty due to the continuous mismanagement of the economy and the deliberate assault on the nation’s unity by the administration of the All Progressives Congress led by Muhammadu Buhari.”

The message read in full: ”The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, joins Nigerians in welcoming the New Year 2020. It is heartwarming that we all made it into the new year despite all the odds associated with 2019, especially in our dear nation, Nigeria.

“The CUPP regrets to remind Nigerians that what lies ahead of the country in 2020 is a cloud of uncertainty due to the continuous mismanagement of the economy and the deliberate assault on the nation’s unity by the administration of the All Progressives Congress led by Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is almost certain that 2020 may be more disastrous for the country except the present administration ends its divisive tendencies and improve on its competence.

“The CUPP holds the view that the option to make 2020 prosperous for us all and make Nigeria a better place lies on the hands of every Nigerian citizen.

“The sure way of achieving this is to resolve to stand up against the excesses of this administration in 2020. We should be ready to hold this government accountable and force it to do all those things that are good and right for the benefit of this generation and the coming generation.

“We must wake this government up from its slumber to its responsibilitites of ending unnecessary shedding of blood across the country, poverty, kidnapping and armed robberies among other numerous challenges facing our dear country.

“Despite all the bad things staring us in the face however, we urge our compatriots to keep hope alive and resolve to stand for the progress and unity of this country.

“May the new year bring with it good tidings for the country. Prayer alone cannot however achieve this. It will take concerted efforts from all of us.”