Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on Nigerians to pray for the nation and leaders at all levels, urging them to remain hopeful and steadfast in the New Year.

Oborevwori in his New Year message to Nigerians and Deltans felicitated with them as they stepped into the New Year.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Tuesday, the Speaker called for prayers for the nation and leaders, saying with God all things would be possible.

He said: “I want to first and foremost thank the Almighty God for ushering us into the New Year in good health. God has been so faithful to us. In all that we do, let us always put God first.

“I want to implore our people to pray for peace and unity of the country and our leaders for God to give them uncommon wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of this great nation in the right direction.

“I want to specifically implore Deltans to sustain the prevailing peace and harmony in the state. “There is no doubt that we experienced a peaceful state in 2019 even with the general elections and I want to urge our people to do more to keep our state peaceful, no sacrifice is too much to make for peace. Nigerians must do everything possible to live in peace with one another.”