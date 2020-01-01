<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Commissioner for Environment in Cross River State, Hon. Mfon Bassey, has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to collective prosperity and development by contributing positively to nation building.

Bassey, in his New Year message implored Nigerians to reignite the indomitable spirit they are known for in order to overcome some challenges facing some parts of the country.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of Nigerians over the years and urged them not to be deterred or despair by the prevailing situation but enter the New Year with renewed hope and vigour.

The Commissioner urged citizens to live in harmony with one another in spite of ethnic or religious differences.

He commended Gov. Ben Ayade for his sterling leadership qualities and industrialisation drive in repositioning the state to an enviable economic hub of the nation.

He assured staff of the ministry of Environment that his office was open to all, adding that with their support and commitment, Calabar will continue to take its position as the cleanest and greenest city in Nigeria.

“We are all one under one God. We should be our brothers’ keeper at all times. Progress and development could only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of rancour”, he said.