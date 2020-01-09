<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara Government has earmarked N7 billion for total renovation of its science schools and training of science teachers in 2020.

The State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi told newsmen on Thursday in Gusau that the fund would be used for total renovation and expansion of science and technical schools across the state.

The Commissioner who spoke after defending his ministry’s budget at the state House of Assembly, said the government was determined to transform science and technology in the state.

“In the 2020 budget, we propose to carry out various programmes to enhance science and technology development in the state.

“We are going to give priority to training and retraining of our staff, especially teachers in science and technical secondary schools,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has set aside N2 billion for the payment of compensation to those whose land was acquired for various projects.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Land and Survey, Alhaji Abubakar Musa told newsmen that the government has taken over land to execute multi billion Naira capital projects in 2020.

He listed the projects as the new Government House, Airport and Stadium.

“We also plan to build three zonal offices in Talata-Mafara, Kaura-Namoda and Gummi local government areas”, he added.