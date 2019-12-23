<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A law to appoint an Inspector General to enforce taxation and remittances to the Federation Account is underway in the House of Representatives.

A Bill to effect that, which was obtained by newsmen, is sponsored by House Spokesman, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia).

The Bill “Seeks to establish the National Inspector-General for Tax Crimes Commission to promote economic efficiency and effectiveness in administering the nation’s tax system, detect and deter fraud and abuse in taxation programme and operations and to protect tax payer’s rights”.

The Bill proposes to set up the Commission to assist the FIRS, in enforcing tax collection and enduring remittances of same to the Federation Account.

“The Commission shall – complement the Federal Inland Revenue Service in ensuring compliance with payment of tax; develop and implement national policy for tracking down tax defaulters; develop tax compliance strategies; provide for an efficient and effective mechanism in administering the Nigerian tax system, and to protect taxpayers right, educate the citizenry on tax matters, collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure payment of taxes and proper remittance to the Federation Account”

It will also, ” provide a transparent platform on all matters relating to tax; provide sustainable finance and revenue for the government, and perform such other functions as may considered necessary for the attainment of the objective set out in this Bill, and “The Board shall have powers to – manage and superintend the affairs of the Commission; establish committees or specialized departments for the purpose of effective regulation and discharge of the Commission’s functions under the Bill”.

The Bill also seeks “to formulate general policies for the regulation and development of the Commission”, it also states that, “subject to the provisions of this Bill, make, alter, and revoke rules and regulations for carrying out the functions of the Agency; with the prior consent of the Inspector General of Tax, to borrow or dispose of any property; appoint either on transfer, secondment or leave of absence from any public service of the federation or private sector, such number of employees as may, in the opinion of the Board be required to assist the Commission in the discharge of any of its functions under this Bill, and shall have power to pay such employees remunerations including allowances as the Board may from time to time determine; accept gifts of land, money or other testamentary dispositions, endowments and contributions on such terms and conditions, if any, as may be specified by the donor of the gift (provided that the Commission shall not accept any gift if the conditions attached thereto by the donor are inconsistent with the functions of the Commission)”.

It also states that “subject to the provisions of this Bill, by general or special order in writing, delegate to any member or officer of the Commission or any other person subject to such conditions, if any, as may be specified in the order, such of its powers and functions under this Bill as it may deem necessary; determine the terms and conditions of service including remunerations of employees”.

The Inspector General, “subject to the provisions of this Bill, make staff regulations relating generally to the conditions of service of employees of the Commission and without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, such regulations may provide for the appointment, promotion and disciplinary control including dismissal of employee of the Commission, and procedure for appeals by such employees against dismissal or other disciplinary measures; and (k) do such other thing which in the opinion of the Board and directives of the Inspector-General of Tax are necessary and expedient to ensure the efficient discharge of the functions of the Commission”.