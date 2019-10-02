<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Towards presenting the 2020 budget proposals to the National Assembly next week, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday preside over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

This was disclosed by a top government official on Wednesday.

The new efforts are towards returning the Federal Government budget cycle from May-June to January-December.

The FEC meeting on Saturday is expected to cross the ‘t’s and dot the ‘I’s in final preparation for the submission to the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The presentation was meant to have taken place in the third week of September, but was stalled by President Buhari’s participation at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Buhari had also on Wednesday proceeded to South Africa on state visit to honor the invitation of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, towards discussing welfare of Nigerians, and finding common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts.