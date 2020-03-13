<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government on Friday disclosed that it has released the sum of N295 billion for some selected critical infrastructural projects under the 2020 budget.

It also said it has released the sum of $220 million (about N67.1 billion) as its counterpart funding for railway projects.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who made this disclosure to State House correspondents, said the releases were made under transportation, Niger Delta, Works, and Housing ministries.





Ahmed said this after the presidential committee to review the impact of coronavirus on the economy, submitted its interim report to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

She disclosed that the president had directed the committee to do more consultations and report to him next week.