The House of Representatives on Tuesday vowed to closely monitor the utilisation of ecological funds by states and local governments nationwide.

Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun), the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Fund, stated this at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

The lawmaker, while decrying the adverse effects of ecological problems across the country, said there was need for all hands to be deck to tackle the challenge.

As a result, the lawmaker assured that the National Assembly would collaborate with the executive arm of government, especially in the area of giving legislative backing to initiatives that are geared towards tackling ecological problems.

“Many states have been confronted lately by flood, with a great proportion of loss of lives and properties. We must act today in order to preserve tomorrow and let there be no argument about this,” he said.

Speaking further on its mandate, Hon. Isiaka stated that “our committee in concert with our counterparts in the Senate shall strive vigorously to synergise with the Executive and other stakeholder to improve on the existing narratives of our trajectory for an extensive reforms, including legislative backing.”