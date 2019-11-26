<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federal Ministry of Education has asked members of National Assembly to approve N15 million in 2020 budget proposal for it to spend on monitoring the activities of illegal colleges of education across Nigeria through its parastatal, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

The action was in response to the rising number of unaccredited colleges of education across Nigeria that are awarding unrecognized NCE certificate to “ignorant” students.

Aside North Central geopolitical region, the ministry proposed to spend N3 million each on monitoring of the illegal colleges of education and other NCE awarding institutions in North East, North West, South East, South South, and South West.

It also asked the lawmakers to approve N5 and N35 million, respectively, for annual financial retreat for principal officers in Federal Colleges of Education and capacity building for 297 NCCE staff.

It also budgeted N93 million for accreditation exercise of NCE programmes in Colleges of Education and other NCE awarding institutions in six geopolitical zones.

President Muhammadu Buhari, presented the 2020 budget proposal to the National Assembly for their constitutional responsibility of consideration and possible input or other adjustments.

Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), have, expectedly, appeared before various Senate and House of Representatives committees to defend the figures contained in the budget proposal.

The lawmakers have promised that, barring any change of plan, the 2020 budget proposal will be debated and passed before the end of November, and quickly transmitted to the President for assent, with a view to return Nigeria to January to December budget circle.