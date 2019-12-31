<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, has urged Nigerians to begin the new year 2020 with a renewal of hope, belief in a bright new beginning without discord, malice and selfishness, even as he called for an end to blood-shedding and grim recourse to ethnic and sectarian malady.

The PDP chieftain equally charged Nigerians to look forward to a new beginning in the new year with an absolute resolve to heal old wounds, bind new ties and solidify the foundational bonds of the country’s founding fathers.

Chief George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, made the call on Tuesday in his new year message contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, just as he described the year 2020 as so unique and significant in both numerical and spiritual ordering.

The PDP former deputy national chairman, however, charged Nigerians to seize the moment with a “leadership that is undetained by myopic self-interest; a leadership that is unhindered by the untidy short-cuts of commercial gains or temporary advantages or leadership that is not mounted on the crude nudging of nepotism or ethnic triumphalism.”

Chief George, while describing year 2020 as so unique and significant in both numerical and spiritual ordering, recalled that the last time there was such numerical balance and symmetry was one thousand and ten years ago in the year 1010.

According to him, it will take about 34 generations yet unborn to witness again such astronomical symmetry in the year 3030, saying this would happen in another one thousand and ten years when no one who is alive today would be around at that time.

“This very truth about the transient nature of all of us on Mother Earth and this rare balance in date and spiritual realm ought to tame and sober everyone privileged enough to bear witness to the year 2020,” he said.

The PDP chieftain said with this sobering awareness, the citizens must and should predicate their collective national destiny on the path of sacrifice, selflessness, goodness of the heart, tribal cordiality, truth “and on a sweeping investment in a genuine and enduring leadership that really cares.”

“This national journey must now be renewed totally and overhauled upon a foundation of trust, upon the firm ground of genuine commitment to service, upon the pivot of enlightened patriotism, and upon the sincere platform of brotherhood without boundaries.

“Now we have a chance at national rebirth, discarding the odious ingredients of instabilities, embracing new visions of ethical commitment to reposition our nation on a strengthened, firm and decisive course,” Chief George said.

“The choice is ours. The reality is stark and obvious. We dare not fail nor falter on this righteous course. May the redeeming grace of God continue to abide with our nation,” he prayed.