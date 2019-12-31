<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, have felicitated Nigerians for witnessing the end of the year 2019 and marking the beginning of the New Year, 2020.

Gbajabiamila, who noted that 2019 was remarkable in Nigeria’s history having witnessed the general elections peacefully, said he believed that 2020 would be better for the citizens.

The Speaker, in his New Year message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said God was faithful to Nigerians in the outgoing year, while calling for more unity of purpose among the citizens.

He said, “It is just like yesterday that we ushered in the year 2019, and in a matter of hours, we will usher another year, 2020. In all, we should thank our Creator for seeing us through the outgoing year and allowing us to see the New Year. This New Year, let us unite more against our challenges. Let us be our brother’s keepers as always. Our resolve to remain together as a people should be unshakeable.

“We cannot relent in our prayers for continuous peaceful coexistence among us. Let this 2020 be a year of more prospects for the citizens. As an optimist, I have a strong belief that the year 2020 will be better for the country in all ramifications. Let us not despair. Let us keep hope alive, and God Almighty will see us through.

“At this moment of celebrations, I join millions of Nigerians to wish my compatriots a prosperous New Year.”

Wase, in a separate statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, appealed to Nigerians to pray for the continued peaceful coexistence and progress of the nation in 2020 and beyond.

The Deputy Speaker said the nation needed to begin the year with prayers and supplications for the sustenance of the achievements made in the outgoing year and for the obvious good things expected in the New Year.

He said, “I hereby wish every Nigerian a peaceful and prosperous New Year and urge everyone of us to thank God for allowing us to see the year 2020 and for the achievements recorded in 2019, in spite of different challenges.

“I call on all of us to continue to offer prayers for our nation and our leaders; and to be hopeful that the year 2020 will usher in an improved standard of living and put smiles on our faces.”