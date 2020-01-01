<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has said that the Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the March 2019 election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, would take over the governance of Imo State.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the governorship election, Hon. Emeka Iheidoha, was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the poll and was returned elected.

However, the fiery Catholic priest who released the shocking prophesy during his 2019 Passover ministration held at his Adoration Ground said, he wouldn’t know the manner the revelation would manifest but maintained that “no prophesy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass.”

Mabaka warned those who may find the message uncomfortable not to come after him, as such action would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit upon such individuals.

The shocking declaration, it was gathered struck the mammoth worshippers who came from all parts of the country for the prayer, including the Minister of State for Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr Uche Ogar, who also attended the programme with his wife.

“Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen but all would be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope.

“In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope … hope in Imo State!

“Imo people have suffered (but) God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

“He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo.

He added, “Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How, I do not know.

“Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message; if I say, Hope, you can say hopeless but do not fight me.

“I am saying this in respect to those who may want to come after me because of the message. If you do that, the God of Moses, Elijah and Elisha will deal with you. I am only a messenger of God.”