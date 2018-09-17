As the nation marches towards another rounds of general elections in 2019, Nigerians have been urged not to vote aspirants based on ethnic, religious or gender sentiments, but they should consider someone that would further unite the divided people of the country and one that would bring provide them conducive atmosphere to for socio-economic growth.

The charge was handed down to Nigerians, on Saturday, by Supreme Head of Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence Solomon Adegboyega Alao, while delivering his key note address during the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the organisation.

Alao, who commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the many developmental drives being put in place to take the country back to international limelight, however, urged the government to continue to equip the Nigerian military and the police be able to adequate confront the menace of terrorism, killer herdsmen and cattle rustling, and other social menace in the country.

His words, “As we move towards another rounds of general elections in the country, I urged you Seraphs obtain your PVCs and participate actively in the election process but good citizens of the country.

“I also use this occasion to urged the President Muhammadu Buhari government to make more fund available for the military and the police to be able to combat the menace of terrorism, cattle rustling and killer herdsmen ravaging parts of the country.

“I also urged the government to ensure speedy return of Leah Sharibu and other remaining Chibok schoolgirls,” Alao said.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye, revealed that her Dr. O. Yomi-Sholoye Foundation plans to collaborate with the Federal Government’s drive to provide gainful employment for the youths and less privileged in the country, by empowering about 5, 000 youths from the church on vocational training and job opportunities.

Also speaking, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi called on religious stakeholders to unite and collaborate to support government at all levels to bring in the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the country.