<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) has de-listed 14 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres out of the 712 accredited due to infractions like technical hitch and deceit.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede made this known when he led the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on a visit to some CBT centres in Abuja during the mock examination.

Oloyede said that the 698 centres left in the operations were ready for the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Education (UTME) scheduled to hold between April 11 and April 15.

He added that the board was prepared for the over 157,000 candidates sitting for the examinations.

“So far so good, all the centres are doing very well. Of the 712, we have had to dis-accredit 14 this morning for one infraction or the other

“Some had technical problems and some due to deceit whereby some of them will go and borrow some computers and thinking that we will not know.

“Those centres we discovered went ahead to borrow computer systems for the exams have been dis-accredited and we have reposted systems.

“Now, we have about 698 centres left in the operation but we have distributed the students across board.”

Oloyede added that the mock examination was free in JAMB owned centres as it was a way the board gets the operations of the system ready ahead of the main examinations.

He said only candidates writing the mock examinations at private owned CBT centres would pay N700.

The registrar also condemned the attack on the lives of two of the board’s staff engaged in the conduct of the mock examinations in Lagos.

According to him, the very first sad thing that we noticed was that two of our staff were almost murdered in Lagos.

“There was an attempt on their lives at Lagos State Polytechnic. For whatever reason they were wet with petrol and they were to be set ablaze.

“We have sent a rescue team and they took them to the hospital. We are still looking into what happen but we have evacuated our staff from the place.

“We hope that whoever attempted that, the law enforcement agencies will not allow such an assault on innocent officials of government who went about their normal business,” he said.

Adamu, who spoke to newsmen at the end of the monitoring expressed confidence on the successful conduct of the examination on April 11.

He, therefore, called on centres bent on perpetrating infractions to desist from such acts.

“Everything is going on fine. The assessment of the exam is that everything is going on in order and from the report I am receiving from all over the country, everything is fine.

“I will advise those centres perpetrating some kind of malpractices to stop and adhere to whatever guidelines given by JAMB otherwise the same fate will befall them. From what I have seen today, JAMB is ready for the examinations,” the minister said.