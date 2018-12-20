Ahead of the 2019 general elections and with the rising incidents of thuggery and gangsterism in the state, the Taraba State deputy governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, on Wednesday, urged students to avoid the temptation of submitting themselves as thugs to politicians.

Manu gave the charge, in Jalingo, when the National Association of Jukun Students conferred on him with the award as the Most Loyal and Supportive Deputy Governor in the history of the state.

The deputy governor said that as political activities gather momentum, the tendency of desperate politicians trying to use young persons as thugs to achieve their political desires could not be ruled out and urged the youths to resist such approaches.

“Let me first of all appreciate yo all for considering me for this great honor. For those who know me very well, you will know that as a policy, I don’t take awards but this is just different.

“It gives me the opportunity to talk to you as young people with brilliant futures, the hope of this country.

“The general elections are here and some of you will be serving as adhoc staff. Consider this a call to service and do your work with due diligence.

“For those of you who may not, please, do not allow yourselves to be used as thugs by any politician. If they need thugs, let them use their own children.

“The temptation may be there but do not succumb to it because you will be mortgaging your futures and that of the nation,” Manu charged.

National President of the student body, Comrade Amos Ivosire Nuhu, said they decided to honor the deputy governor “as a mark of encouragement to others, noting that Manu is the first deputy governor in the history of the state who has never had serious misunderstanding with his principal”.

Nuhu said that Manu has demonstrated that young people are not only very competent and efficient when given the opportunity, but could be absolutely loyal to their principals.