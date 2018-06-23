Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gombe State have declared their support for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The declaration was made in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday after NEMA donated relief materials from the Federal Government to ameliorate poverty in their camps.

According to them, the gesture by the federal government will help address the problem of hunger in the camps.

Malama Jumai Muhammadu, a beneficiary who was displaced by the communal clash from Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa, applauded Buhari for the materials.

“We are happy that in our distress and hunger, our President (Muhammadu Buhari) showed up to ensure that we daily defeat hunger with these relief materials.

“For this act, he owns my Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in 2019.

“We have been treated to the best of comfort since arriving Balanga, with series of visits from Hajiya Amina Ahman, the state Co-ordinator of NEMA with relief materials.

“To shock you, we are living like it’s our home as the government through the traditional rulers has created opportunities for us to farm and we are expecting a bumper harvest.

“I lost a lot to that communal clash that sent us away from home but with the efforts of the federal government, I have less regrets,’’ she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Habiba Reuben, said: “I think the best way to thank Buhari is to use my Permanent Voter Card wisely in 2019.’’

She applauded the government for sensitising Nigerians to the importance of having PVCs ahead of 2019 elections.

Alhaji Abdulhamid Lawan, the Chairman of the IDPs from Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa, expressed gratitude to Buhari and NEMA.

He said: “I am grateful that NEMA’s Head of Operations in Gombe is co-ordinating the sharing herself to ensure that the items get to the real victims.

“This will go a long way in assisting the distress people, especially now that we are in the farming season.

“What we got today is far beyond our expectations. I can tell you that everyone here will go home happy.”

Mr Jedi Lassa, the Deputy Chairman, Balanga Local Government Council, also commended the federal government for the gesture.

He said “with this donation, President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated his love for the victims’’.