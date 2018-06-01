The owner of Quilox nightclub, Shina Peller, says he will contest for a house of representatives seat in 2019.

Peller said he will vie to represent Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo state at the upcoming general election.

The Aquila Records owner said the era of “armchair politics is over” and that is is time “to take our destiny into our own hands” for the sake of the country.

Peller said he is venturing into politics to “ensure that institutions work and people can benefit from government services”.

He released a statement on Friday to announce his decision.

“My people, after a deep thought, reflection and extensive consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to represent the Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa federal constituency at the house of representatives in 2019,” the statement read.

“I appreciate the advise and concern from well wishers and mentors who are worried that going into politics will be detrimental to my business interests which I have worked so hard to build over the last two decades but I think the time for social media and arm chair politics is over.

“We need to take our destiny into our own hands for the sake of Nigeria, for the sake of our children, and the less privileged in our society.

“My focus in politics will be to ensure that institutions work and people can benefit from government services irrespective of class or social status.

“I want to help create policies that will help diversify our economy with a renewed focus on tourism, manufacturing and youth empowerment. I encourage all young people to follow my cue and take an active role in partisan politics. This is our time. The time is now.”

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill into law on Thursday, but at 42, Peller is qualified to run for the highest office in the land.