The Senate has approved N234.51 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2019 elections.
The sum was approved at plenary, on Thursday.
The 10-week recess of the National Assembly had delayed the approval, sparking fears that the 2019 elections might be postponed.
The electoral commission had demanded N242 billion for the next general election.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]