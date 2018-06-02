The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) yesterday tasked the church to prepare to monitor and expose riggers during next year’s general elections.

National Vice President, South South, Bishop Simeon Okah said in a statement at the end of a one-day Holy Ghost revival service held by

Flock of Christ Mission at Akpajo in Rivers State the church must henceforth be active in politics.

“Get your PVC and any communication gadgets, e.g your cell phone. Be ready to vote and monitor election from wherever you are and post on the internet. The Church should be prepared to monitor elections and exposed riggers.

“That is the way forward. Otherwise, we will continue to remain complainants in our own country”, he added.

Bishop Okah noted that the church should no longer leave politics and governance in the hands of ” crooks” and expect positive development.

“I want to say here that the major problem that has hindered our democracy is the kind of characters that have governed us in the past 19 years. That is why I am calling on Christians, all over the country, to be more active in politics and show more commitment to governance.

“The Church cannot leave politics and governance in the hands of crooks and expects positive development. If we are serious about making progress as a nation, I call on all Christians now to begin preparation for the 2019 general elections”, he added.

Bishop Okah, who is the presiding Bishop of Flock of Christ Mission with headquarters in Warri, Delta State therefore urged Christians to vote, monitor their votes and ensure they were not tampered with.

He attributed the problem confronting democracy in Nigeria to politicians that have governed the country in the past 19 years.

The PFN Boss therefore urged Christians to be more active in politics and show more commitment to governance.