The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has called on Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs or for violence by politicians during the 2019 elections.

Pastor Precious Akingbade, National Young Adults and Youths Pastor, RCCG, made the call at the Master’s Place, FCT Province 1 Headquarters on Sunday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The annual church program was tagged ‘SHIFT’ with the theme: ”The Passion to Profit’’

Akingbade said that election should not be a place where the youths would exhibit unwanted attitudes but love and peace.

“No young people should be a tool or weapon in the hands of political weep to cause confusion.

“They use them and they dump them so awareness for peace should be the order of the day,” he said.

Pastor Akingbade explained that the essence of SHIFT was to curb the youths from bad habits of addiction in different categories, adding that addiction must not necessarily be in form of drugs.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to key into training and empowering the Nigerian youths as the church was already practicing that.

Pastor Jacob Obaro, Assistant National Youth Pastor, SHIFT, said that the programme was salvation based and it was an initiative of young people in the RCCG to be on the right path with God.

Obaro said that the programme was in different categories that the youths would come together to perform, exhibit inventions and innovations.

He informed that there were so many passions that do not bring positive profits to the youths and so they are called to come and experience SHIFT.

Obaro, however, called on the Federal Government to educate and empower the young generation to have some ability and the opportunity to explore.

“The youths should given a chance and opportunity so that they will not be hovering in obscurity.

“We have too many unemployed youths in this country and so, I am calling on the government to train and empower the youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual event was to bring unemployed youths together to be able to showcase their talents in various ways.

Then, successful youths would be empowered following the SHIFT programme.