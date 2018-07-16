The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to begin preparation for the Osun governorship election scheduled for September and the 2019 general elections.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission’s Permanent Secretary, Musa Istifanus, made the call on Monday in Abuja,

He said that Istifanus led an 8-man team from the commission to monitor the conduct of police deployed for the Ekiti governorship election.

Ani quoted the permanent secretary as advising the police to arrest any agent who committed an offence at the end of voting to avoid sending wrong impression.

He said the permanent secretary commended the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations, Habila Joshak, and his team for the effective policing of the state during the election.

“The monitoring team in its official report rated the deployment and performance of the policemen on electoral duty in Ekiti as highly commendable,“he said.

The spokesman said the commission did not monitor election but the conduct of the policemen deployed for duties to ensure that they maintained neutrality.

“The Commission’s team monitored the conduct of the Police officers in 45 polling units in all the three Senatorial zones of the state covering 14 out of the 16 local government areas of the state,“he said.

He said that there were few cases of disorder in some isolated units, the police and the complimentary security agencies ensured that the election was peaceful and orderly.

Ani said that the team received 35 complaints from the voters, party agents and observers through dedicated lines earlier circulated.

He said that some of the messages centered on vote buying, financial inducement and restiveness in some polling units.