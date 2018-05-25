Catholic Priests of West Africa, CPWA, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prove that he is competent for a second term in office, by stopping the ongoing killings in Nigeria by killer herdsmen and other violent groups attacking churches, kidnapping travelers in various parts of Nigeria or drop the second term bid.

CPWA also called on heads of security agencies in Nigeria to stop all kinds of violent killings, attacks of churches and kidnapping of innocent people in Nigeria or quit their positions as the confidence Nigerians have in them is fast eroding.

Addressing newsmen in Alor, Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State, President of CPWA, Rev. Fr. Martin Onukwuba, said that CPWA is solidly behind the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria for their call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office for his administration’s inability to tame the killer herdsmen.

Rev. Fr. Onukwuba who is also the priest in charge of St Mary’s Parish Alor, said Nigeria is not fighting a civil war, but the killings in the country on daily basis, which has taken the lives of two Catholic priests in Benue State are more than killings recorded in countries fighting civil war.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari feels that he is good enough to continue as president of Nigeria, he should stop the killings going on in Nigeria, arrest the perpetrators for prosecution or he should resign from office. The perpetrators of the killings should not be shielded because they are from a particular section of Nigeria or from the tribe of anybody in power.”