Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday held a meeting with leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere, in Akure, the Ondo State capital over matters affecting the state of the nation.

The meeting held behind closed doors at the residence of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

Although details of the meeting which lasted for about 20 minutes, were sketchy, it was gathered that Mr Obasanjo canvassed issues that would improve the situation in the country beyond the 2019 elections.

It was also gathered that the state of insecurity in some parts of the country dominated the discussions.

Mr Fasoranti described the visit of the former president as historic, ”and the first in about 20 years”.

He said that the Yoruba group was in support of Mr Obasanjo’s moves to achieve a peaceful and virile Nigeria.

Afenifere and Mr Obasanjo have had a cold relationship since his election as President in 1999.