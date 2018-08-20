The Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has urged Nigerians to pray fervently to avert any interruption in the nation’s fledgling democracy.

Prophet Joshua said messages from the spiritual realm lately had indicated that it had become imperative for Nigerians to pray fervently against the myriad of forces targeting the roots of the nation’s democracy with the sinister objective of ruining it once again.

The man of God noted that since any interruption in the country’s current democratic experience would not be in the interest of Nigeria, its citizens and the larger global community, a divine intervention would be required to checkmate the plots being hatched by the forces of darkness and chaos against the country.

He said Nigerians should, therefore, join him in prayers to avert such an untoward development, especially in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

The cleric spoke during the Sunday service at the SCOAN headquarters in Idimu Lagos against the backdrop of the current political crisis brewing between the National Assembly, the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress over the leadership of the Senate and the threat posed to the conduct of the February 2019 polls by the unfolding development.

He said that God had spoken to him three times about the situation in Nigeria and the likely consequences, if urgent action was not taken, and to avert this, he had to fast and pray on behalf of the country after receiving the first two spiritual messages from God.

The cleric said that since he got the spiritual message that the future of the c nation was “in the valley,” he decided to refrain from making any comment, adding, “I kept to myself.”

Joshua, however, said that God told him while delivering the third message that all Nigerian citizens and their leaders should join him in offering prayers against any occurrence that could threaten and truncate democracy in the country.

He added that God had given him three points upon which the prayers for the leaders of the nation should be hinged.

The cleric said during the church service at the SCOAN headquarters, “I have a message for my country and I want you to pray with me. After the message, you join me in prayers. This is the third time I am having this message. Now, I am going to say it the third time. The president’s heart is like a stream of water in the hands of God. The leader’s heart is like a stream of water in the hands of God and He can control it wherever He wants.

“The first time I had the dream, I prayed, I fasted on my own. The second time I had the dream, I also prayed and fasted. But this time, you must join me in prayer because two believers are better than one. Since I got the message that our future is in the valley, I kept to myself. I should not go beyond God; I should go before Him.

“The Lord said to me that I should tell the nation and the leaders to pray against the interruption of democratic practice. You have to join me in prayer. The Lord gave me what to pray about because in this case, there must be prayers given to you. What are the prayers? Number one is that the Lord will give our leaders greater understanding of God’s heart. Number two is that the Lord should give them the understanding and discretion to guide their hearts. Number three is to give them understanding that will protect them and wisdom that will rescue them.”