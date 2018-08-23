The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev (Dr) Felix Omobude, on Thursday, charged Nigerians of voting age to make use of the window period created by the Federal Government to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and collect same to enable them exercise their electoral franchise at the next general election.

He gave the charge while responding to issue as it concerns the state of the nation in Benin City.

Dr. Omobude decried the recent dimension the country’s politics has taken where the monetisation of the electoral process, with incidents of vote-buying is becoming more rampant and the umpire and security agencies appear helpless.

Omobude said such a shameful act is prohibited under the law of the land and should be condemned by all concerned citizens.

The PFN president advised politicians to stand up for their convictions, beliefs and ideology, rather than jumping from one platform to the other to achieve their political aims to the detriment of the electorate.

“It is worrisome. Politicians keep defecting in what would appear to be more in line with their selfish personal agenda rather than doing so in the interest of the people.

“Our political parties, just like all other institutions must be strengthened for the sake of democracy, to enable them deliver on the essence of nationhood and guarantee the security and welfare of the people,” he added.