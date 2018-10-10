



The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it has commenced peaceful campaign to schools, churches, mosques and even security agencies ahead of the 2019 general election.

The organisation also disclosed its collaboration with Nigerian artistes to strategise on how to discourage Nigerians from indulging in vote-buying.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, who disclosed the initiative at a national stakeholders dialogue committee for peaceful and violence-free election, in Abuja, on Wednesday, cited the incidences in Ekiti and Osun states, noting that the forthcoming general election would not toe the same the path.

“Already the two governorship elections in both Ekiti and Osun states and the hysterical response of the political class appear to support the various emerging narratives of impending violence in different states of the federation.”

Abari maintained that the message would be targeted at the youths, parents, security personnel, politicians and religious leaders.

Speaking on the mandate of the committee, he asserted that the committee would, “Provide another platform for internal peace building within the political system; showcasing efforts to the leaders past and present to foster and maintain the unity of Nigeria regardless of our political differences in opinion,” he added.

On his part, legendary musician, Bongos Ikwue, challenged the government to focus on fixing the inefficiencies in the system, which according to him breeds corruption.

He also pushed for a peaceful out of the exercise, arguing that without peace no nation can thrive.