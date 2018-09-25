The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has announced the constitution of a special court martial to try personnel involved in partisan politics as the country approaches the 2019 general election.

Buratai made the announcement on Tuesday, while declaring open the 2nd and 3rd quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference.

He enjoined the General Officers Commanding and Field Commanders to ensure that officers and men under them were guided by the stipulated code of conduct in the discharge of their duties.

“Be rest assured politicians will like to approach you; you are advised to strictly resist such approaches, especially where they have to do with partisanship.

“As professional soldiers, none of us should be sympathetic with any political, religious or ethnic cause.

“Any personnel of the Nigerian army, who is interested in politics, should voluntarily retire from service to pursue his/her political passion.

“Furthermore, I wish to remind all of the prohibition of Nigerian army personnel from any form of worship outside the established barrack worship areas, except those permitted for wedding and some social functions.

“I want to reiterate that the special court martial to try defaulters is already in place.

“I enjoin you all to observe the codes of conduct guiding military personnel and thus refrain from any occult, ethnic, political or religious extremism.

“These would distract us from our enshrined constitutional responsibility as professional soldiers,’’ Buratai said.