The Nigerian Army has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of adequate security in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement by the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, the Army described INEC as “a critical institution to the democratic process in Nigeria,”

He reiterated the commitment of the military to protect its officials and electoral materials.

“The Nigerian Army will do all within its power to provide adequate security to INEC staff and their materials during the election,” he said while receiving the Borno State Resident Electoral Commissioner Borno State, Mohammed Magaji, in his office in Maiduguri.

On his part, Magaji commended the Nigerian Army for keeping the electoral environment safe during previous elections, adding that such efforts gave INEC leeway in conducting their affairs without fear of intimidation and harassment from any quarters.

He also appealed for the Army’s support during the distribution of the cards prior to the election year.