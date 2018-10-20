The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, Esq, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to stand up against impunity as well as reject result of any party primary that was not monitored by the electoral body.

Ojukwu, who made the call yesterday at the headquarters of the NHRC in Abuja while addressing an Investigative Panel on Alleged Wrongful Termination of Appointments of some Civil Servants In Ekiti State, said that his commission has watched with dismay the impunity displayed by political parties across-board in the process of choosing candidates during the just concluded party primaries preceding the 2019 elections.

“Following reports monitored in the media by NHRC field monitors in the states and the deluge of complaints received by the commission on the denial of the right to participate in governance through free, fair, open and inclusive conduct of party primaries, it is obvious that most of the political parties either did not conduct any credible primaries or just selected candidates in a manner that is not transparent, participatory and open,” he said.

“By so doing denying party members and candidates the right to participate in governance and elections as guaranteed by constitution, the African Charter on Human Right as well as other international Instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

“The commission therefore calls on INEC to stand up against this impunity as human rights defender and reject the result of any primary that was not monitored and witnessed by INEC. In this respect, the commission also commends INEC for the action taken on Zamfara State Governorship primaries of one of the political parties. We enjoin the judiciary to support the building of a credible, fair, inclusive and open process of selecting leaders in Nigeria and provide the enabling environment for the sustenance and deepening of Nigeria democracy.”