



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the interfaith conference on Religious Harmony in Nigeria.

The event is put together by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace is towards the 2019 general elections.

In attendance are the ArchBishop of Canterbury, former Heads of State, Generals Abdulsalam Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon and the CJN.

Others are the SGF, the co-conveners, Sultan of Sokoto Abubakar Saad and John Cardinal Onaiyekan.