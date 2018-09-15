The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible, free and fair election as the 2019 election draws near.

The Prelate made this known to journalists at the 28th Convocation ceremony and Investiture of New Chancellor Of The West Africa Theological Seminary (WATS) held yesterday in Lagos.

Dr. Samuel said that the electoral umpire should not allow vote-buying or vote-selling but discharge their electoral duties according to what the constitution dictates.

“As the election draws near, my advice is that election should be credible. The electoral umpire should never be biased and they should not use military or police to harass or intimidate people.

“They should not allow vote-buying or vote-selling. Let people vote and let their votes count. There should be no rigging and manipulation of results. Whoever wins from whichever party should be given mandate” He said.

The Prelate, who was revealing his agenda for the seminary as he emerged the new chancellor, expressed that he would focus on the spiritual content, spiritual quality and moral integrity of the training.

He stated: My drive is to make this enviable institution a great one, the cynosure of all eyes so that people will see that something happening here.

“What’s much matter to me is the spiritual formation. The Spiritual content of the training, spiritual quality and moral integrity of those who train here is what will transform Nigeria and everything else” he added

While admonishing the graduands at the ceremony, Dr Samuel said that they should distinguish themselves from others, avoid preaching prosperity at the expense of spirituality and be salvation-minded.

“They should know that they are different from the world and they have been trained in a solid and well-trained theological seminary.

“They should not go out there to do like others because there are people who have bastardized the Christian message, thinking that only prosperity should be preached.

“They should never forget the cross of Jesus Christ. They should never forget resurrection because this ephemeral body will decay, decomposed but the most important theory is the life thereafter and that’s what all of us are preparing for,” he said