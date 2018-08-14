Methodist Church Nigeria has resolved to moblilse political support for good, upright and young aspiring candidates that would make Nigeria better.

The Prelate of the Church, His Eminence, Samuel Uche, said the church will mobilise support for young Nigerians aspiring to political leadership in 2019.

Uche made the disclosure on Monday at the end of the church’s 46th Conference and 11th Biennial Conference at Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church, Aba, Abia.

According to Uche, the church has a Political Evolution Monitoring Group to support the progressive political developments in Nigeria.

Also a Communique signed by Uche and the Conference Secretary, Rev. Michael Akinwade, revealed that church announced its support for the young in politics.

It commended the Federal Government for signing into law the “Not too Young to Run Bill” to enable young people be involved in leadership.

It called for an enabling environment to make the law effective.

The church said financial autonomy for local governments would enhance grassroots development.

“We therefore appeal to those at the local governments not to divert funds accruing to them to white elephant projects.

“On maintaining a vibrant polity, Methodist Church Nigeria urges every citizen above 18 years old to process Permanent Voter’s Card which is the main tool for determining who governs us.

“We equally urge citizens to come out and vote, not sell their votes but vote according to their conscience.

“Stakeholders in the electoral process should ensure that rigging elections is resisted,” the church stated.

It said that no political party would be allowed to misbehave in 2019 and that anyone which misbehaved would face the consequences.

The church said that politics with bitterness which had become rampant in Nigeria was overheating the polity and urged politicians to play by the rules.

It urged governments to pay sustainable wages to workers, pointing out that owing them had often led to the untimely death of many.

The church called on the government to handle the welfare of workers with care to discourage financial corruption in private and public sectors of national life.

It further called on the government to do everything possible to ensure the release of Miss Leah Sharibu who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in February.

It further called for the creation of state police under the command of governors as well as an overhaul of Nigeria’s security apparatus to check incessant loss of lives.

On the issue of ranches, the church said that to ensure peace and equity, cattle farmers should create ranches in their home states.

It stated that cattle colonies or grazing fields should not be used as a means of colonisation, religious proselytising and forcible acquisition of the ancestral lands of others.

It restated the need for peace and unity in Nigeria.