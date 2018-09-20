The organized labour has threatened to vote out those owing workers salaries, pension and gratuities in the 2019 general elections.

This was part of the resolutions of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NLC in a communiqué issued on Thursday and signed by its National President, Ayuba Wabba, said that the organized labour will interface with aspirants into different political positions to determine whether they are workers friendly and the welfare package they have for the Nigeria workers.

Commenting on the importance of free, fair and credible 2019 general elections, NLC said, “Given the increased tempo of political campaigns and other activities towards the 2019 general elections, the NEC urges INEC to provide a level playing ground for all political parties.

“Pursuant to the promotion of free, fair, credible and participatory elections, the NEC also posits as follows: 2019 General Elections and Workers’ Participation.

“Workers and pensioners and their families are encouraged to vote only for credible candidates with clear agenda for workers, pensioners and their families.

“There is need to consolidate and deepen our democracy after 19 years of uninterrupted democratic rule. A conducive environment must be created for rancor free and peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections and respect for democratic values and norms.

“Nigerians and politicians should shun politics of do or die. The attitude towards the 2019 general election should be moderated by issue-based engagements and campaigns. The NLC and its allies will provide a platform to engage aspirants on their agenda on governance issues, as well as their agenda for the welfare of workers and pensioners.”

The NEC frowned that bailouts from the national treasury given to commercial banks between 2006 and 2008 which was about N2.5 trillion equivalent to $7 billion were yet to be refunded.

“The NEC resolves that the bailout funds be recovered and invested in critical national infrastructure especially in the power sector.”

It also expressed dismay that the constitution of the board of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Funds, NSITF, had not taken place almost four years after the dissolution of the last board of management;

The NEC demanded under the Freedom of Information Act for the report of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on its investigation and prosecution.

It also demanded for the report of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Administrative Panel Report and approved that congress leadership takes all necessary action not limited to protest and engagement to ensure that the board of NSITF was constituted to protect the interest of workers.

On Paris Club Refund, NEC noted the conditions attached to the payment of the last batch of the Paris Club refund and applauded the decision.

It urged the Federal Government to implement the decisions to the letter and keep organs of the Congress informed.

The NEC further considered the Electoral Act Amendment Bill as a very important legislation and instrument for the conduct of the 2019 General election and posited that it was important that the rules of engagement for the elections were understood by all stakeholders and Nigerians.

It called on both the Executive and the National Assembly to expedite action on the quick passage of the bill.