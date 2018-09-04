Hundreds of women in Jigawa State on Tuesday stormed the streets of Dutse, the state capital, to protest alleged political marginalisation.

The procession began from Malam Aminu Kano triangle to the Jigawa State House of Assembly where they (women) submitted a document containing their demands.

After they were received by the Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Isa, the women went round major streets notifying the public of the demands.

The convener of the rally, Zainab Mohammed, said the demands represent the stance of women in the state.

She explained that women in the state are prepared to participate fully in all political activities if allowed.

Issues raised in the document as they affect women include: rape, drug abuse, child malnutrition, poor attitudes of health workers, girl-child education, economic empowerment, women political participation and female representation.

The protesters also demanded 40 per cent female representation in all socio-political and economic sectors.

They said violence against women is a crime against humanity, and that there should be laws and policies in place to address this.

In his response, the Speaker commended the women for the orderly manner in which they comported themselves during the rally. He assured that all the demands contained in the document ”will be scrutinised for further action.”

One of the protesters, Habashiya Yelleman, a governorship aspirant from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said she hoped to defeat Governor Abubakar Badaru in 2019.