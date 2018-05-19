The Jigawa State Government has directed civil servants in the state that are interested in partisan politics to resign their appointments.

Alhaji Sabo Abdu, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Office of the State Head of the Civil Service, gave the directive in a statement issued in Dutse.

Abdu said government had noticed that some civil servants were participating in partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He, therefore, advised the civil servants to always adhere to the civil service rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some civil servants aspiring for elective positions in the 2019 general elections have pasted their campaign posters in some parts of the state.

They placed such posters on streets light poles, buildings and electric poles, among other strategic points.