



The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has warned officers not to engage in political activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ibas stated this at the presidential inauguration of officers of Course 65 of the Nigerian Defence Academy, at the Naval College in Onne area of Rivers State.

According to him, any officer found to meddle in politics during the electioneering campaigns in the lead up to next year’s general elections will be severely sanctioned.

“It is therefore important that wherever you find yourselves, your actions should be based on what is best for the nation and not on any individual or group,” he said.

The naval chief also reminded the officers of their primary responsibility of defending the nation’s territory against any form of attack.

He urged them to always consider Nigeria’s interest in whatever they do rather than seek to please some certain individuals.

“As Naval personnel, we must remember at all times those actions and inactions that will cast aspersions on the integrity of the Nigerian Navy or the Armed Forces of Nigeria at large.

His warning follows similar comments by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, for soldiers to steer clear of politics in the discharge of their duties.

While declaring open the 2018 Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference in April, Buratai warned the personnel to remain apolitical but professionally responsive in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The COAS revealed that he has directed a special Court Martial to be set up for erring soldiers caught to have to flout his orders.