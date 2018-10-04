



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Legacy Initiative International (LII) and Muslim Leaders, have concluded plans to form an election-monitoring body to monitor elections in Nigeria and other countries, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union (AU) accreditation as a requirement.

In a communique signed on Monday, in Lagos, after an event to mark Nigeria’s 58 Independence, CAN president, Rev. Supo Ayokunle and LII grand patron, Dr. Kenny Martins, said the two bodies would organise a national peace convention for all the registered political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with a view to getting them to sign a peace pact.

“CAN and Legacy will meet with the leadership of the Muslim faithful to draw a template of the minimum expectations of the inter-faith community from those vying for elections into public offices in Nigeria, from the federal, state to local government levels, and agree on the best candidates for each of the offices.

“Where a candidate is elected into public office based on the intervention of the inter-faith community, but failed to live up to expectations, CAN and Legacy will support the recall of such official by the constituents, and will not support such candidate in any future election,” they stated.

They further stated that they would not align themselves with any political party and would only support credible candidates, irrespective of their religion, gender, ethnic background or political affiliation.

However, Igbo groups in Lagos have protested and are demanding the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives. The youths said they are not happy the way the APC is handling non-indigenes in the South West, especially in Lagos.

The groups, comprising Igbo Youths in APC, Igbo National Stakeholders Assembly Worldwide, Igbo Bu Igbo Youths Congress, Igbo Businessmen in Lagos and Igbo Traders Forum among others, led by John Mayor Echefuru of the World Igbo Youths Congress, and Prince Richard Oru, Public Relations Officer of Igbo National Stakeholders Assembly said Igbo have contributed so much in the APC, and as one of the majority tribes resident in Lagos.