The Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), has called on the National Assembly to pass the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) budget without further delay.

The group said the delay might jeopardise the preparations for the 2019 elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a one-day round-table meeting on the 2019 Election Budget Impasse held in Abuja, the group warned that all forms of intrigues and politics associated with the budget should cease immediately in national interest.

The stakeholders drawn from different interest groups including the civil society, the political class, the media and citizens among others, condemned in strong term, the use of thugs and security personnel to harass citizens, INEC officials and disrupt elections. It added that it portrays Nigeria in bad light before the international community.