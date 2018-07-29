The governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has tasked the commissioner of police and other security chiefs in the state to make Ebonyi a crime-free state ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Umahi made this known through his Senior special assistant, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

He also restated the readiness of the governor to sack any neighborhood watch member that did not take their security services serious, especially as the general election approached.

“The governor is tackling issue of kidnapping, armed robbery, child trafficking and other social vices that are coming up gradually in the state.

“And on the side of kidnapping and armed robbery, the state government resolved that the office of the commissioner of police and other security chiefs must liase very seriously and have a joint security battle in all the communities in Ebonyi State.

“The essence of it is to make sure that all criminal elements in our localities are fished out and be treated in line with the law.

“The governor directed that it is now a law that a joint patrol term must be carried out two times in a month, which is aimed at bringing a synergy among all security agencies to combat crime in the state.

“The governor equally charged neighborhood members in Ebonyi State to take their works very seriously and directed that any neighborhood watch that is found wanting should be shown the way out of service.

“The essence of bringing them on board is to partner with security agencies and provide them with adequate information that will help make Ebonyi a crime-free state in Nigeria,” he stated.