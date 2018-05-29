Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged people of Kaduna State to reject any attempt to bring about disharmony among them ahead of the 2019 elections.

The governor said in a broadcast to mark the 2018 Democracy Day that recent attempts by some politicians to use religious and ethnic card to foment trouble failed because the people ignored the bait and chose to live in peace.

According to him, the recent local government elections showed that the people of the state have risen above the level of politicians using levers of religion and ethnicity for their selfish interest.

He pledged that the state government would continue to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people by making efforts to create jobs for youths and expend state resources to make life better for them.

El-Rufa’i said his administration had in the last three years reduced the cost of running government through introduction of Treasury Single Account and Zero-based budgeting.

“Our budgets consistently allocate at least 60% of revenues for capital projects and we have in each of our two full budgets attained unprecedented levels of capital spending.’’

The governor said apart from introducing Contributory Pension Scheme, the government is upgrading and renovating 255 Primary Health Centres, 23 rural hospitals and various general hospitals.

“We intend to renovate more schools, complete township roads and continue the programme to retrofit waterworks across the state and improve water supply” he said.