The Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has described as “completely false” claims of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson endorsing politicians from Ogbia Local Government Area for various political offices in 2019.

The organisation therefore warned those it referred to as “mischievous politicians” especially those jostling for the ticket of the PDP, to desist from using the name of the governor to curry favour from prospective delegates and demoralise more competent and acceptable aspirants.

The Director General of the ORC, Okaniba Damson in a statement said that the endorsement propaganda was intended to cause confusion among loyal members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the area adding that Dickson has not endorsed anyone and will not do so because of his democratic nature of allowing the people to decide their representatives.

The group recalled that Dickson had in different fora, emphatically stated that only the most popular candidate who reflects the interest and wishes of his people will be allowed to fly the party’s flag.

The ORC which passed a vote of confidence on the Chief George Etor Okirinya led Ogbia Restoration Caucus for the robust engagement which had ensure Ogbia people support for the Dickson administration urge all aspirants to engage in wide consultations to win the support of the people of Ogbia kingdom in their various constituencies instead of spreading rumours of being anointed.

“The Ogbia Restoration Caucus led by our father and leader, Chief Hon. George Etor Okirinya, have consistently galvanized formidable support for the Restoration Government in various means. Therefore, we pass a Vote of Confidence on them and call on all PDP members in Ogia to give them the necessary support at all times. When those who were condemning the government and painting the governor in bad colours, the caucus stood by him and today those same people are coming to use the governor’s name as a tool for their political survival” it said.