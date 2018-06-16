Chairman, of Niger State council of traditional rulers and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has warned politicians in the state to stop using his pictures in their posters with the aim of winning the sympathy of the electorates for 2019 general elections.

The royal father also frowned at the attitude of some politicians from his domain trying to involve him in their politics and campaign towards the 2019 general elections.

The monarch spoke at his Wadata Palace, in Bida, on Saturday, when he received a delegation of the ruling houses and some traditional title holders in the emirate who paid him the traditional sallah homage.

The monarch pointed out that it was embarrassing to his office for politicians in his emirate and throughout the state to resort to printing posters and mounting billboards with their pictures placed side by side with his.

According to him, “I am not a politician I have not endorsed anybody for any political position, and I don’t intend to endorse anyone” Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar declared.

The traditional ruler however advised politicians to play the game according to the rules, saying that “they should also eschew bitterness and character assassination during their campaigns”.

He, therefore, announced his plan to set up a rehabilitation centre in Bida to cater for the physically challenged in the society and therefore solicited for the support and contribution of his subjects for the smooth take off of the centre.

In the same vein, the traditional ruler urged public spirited individuals in and outside the emirate to donate generously to the Bida Education foundation fund which he said was to complement government efforts in the funding of education in the Emirate.

According to him ” government alone cannot fund education, they need our support”.

He then urged his subjects to enrol their children in schools saying “Education is the only legacy a parent can leave for the upcoming generations.”

He also charged Nigerians to support the anti corruption crusade of the federal government because corruption in all spheres of the society had eaten very deep into the body fabrics of the society.

The Saba Nupe, Alhaji Abdulmalik Ndayako, who was represented by the Kpotun Nupe, Alhaji Manko Abdullahi, said the visit was to pledge their loyalty to the Etsu Nupe.