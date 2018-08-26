The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged politicians and other Nigerians not to be desperate or engage in do or die politics as the nation prepares for 2019 general elections.

Etsu Abubakar, who is also the chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the appeal during the Bariki Sallah, a celebration to mark the end of Eld-el-kabir in Nupe land at his Wadata Palace in Bida, Niger State, yesterday.

The Royal Father reminded politicians that ‘’God gives and takes leadership to and from whosoever He wishes and at His appointed time. All Nigerians have the equal rights to aspire to any position. We can only have one chairman, governor or president at a time and as such, politicians should not lose faith in God.

‘’We have to continually put this at the back of our minds, if our democracy must be allowed to grow, to be in tune with the extant global trends,’’ he stated while also urging district heads and other stakeholders in the area to mobilise their subjects to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to exercise their right during the 2019 general elections and beyond.

He reiterated, “as the nation’s general elections draw nearer, I appeal to village heads, district heads and other stakeholders to mobilise eligible voters to register and get their voter’s cards so as not to get disenfranchised in the 2019 general elections and beyond.”

Etsu Nupe advised his subjects to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations with one another as well as visitors among them.

The Royal Father further appealed to Nigerians to shun all acts capable of breaching peace and unity, saying,

“Peace is the veritable tool for national development and without it, no nation can prosper to greater heights.

“We should therefore, as patriotic citizens, continue to uphold the noble virtues of peace, unity and love for one another, irrespective of any religious, ethnic or political affinities,” Etsu Nupe urged.

He added that with prayers and fear of Allah, peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and love, Nigerians would tolerate one another, work together and be able to harness the abundant resources as a nation in the path of progress.