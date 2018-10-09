



Bishop Emmah Isong, the General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International, Calabar, has called on politicians and the electorate to ensure crisis-free general elections in 2019.

Isong, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), gave the advice on Tuesday in an interaction with newsmen in Calabar

He said it was the duty of the present administration to ensure that 2019 general elections are peaceful, by ensuring that the forthcoming exercise “is fair to all political parties involved.“

According to him, election should be seen as a democratic process where the electorate is allowed to cast his/her votes respectively.

“As we gradually move into the 2019 polls, I want to call on the present administration to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

“Election should not be a do or die affair.

“Some politicians have turned election period into a war zone. These days, some people now sit in the comfort of their hotels and write election results and impose unacceptable candidates on the people.

“I want to specially advise youths to shun thuggery and all forms of election violence. Politicians are not worth dying for.

“Ahead of 2019, reasonable youths should ask those politicians arming them with weapons to also include their children among them,’’ he said.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to organise the 2019 general elections with sincerity of purpose with a view of giving the ordinary people the freedom to cast their votes.

The cleric also called on all Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) wisely in voting for leaders of their choice that would improve on the living standard of the people.