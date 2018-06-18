The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi, has called on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the state, to convene a meeting of political leaders of thought to come up with strategies to check violence in the state in the forthcoming 2019 polls.

The Emir made the appeal, on Sunday afternoon, during the traditional Hauwan Nassarawa visit to the governor, at the Kano State Government House as part of the Sallah celebration in the state.

The monarch, who did not shed light on why he made the request, also charged the members of the political class to demonstrate restrain and tolerance and eschew the politics of bitterness in the conduct of the affairs.

He also advised the administration in the state to pay particular attention to the education sector, health sector as well as to the development of agriculture potentials of the state.

He commended the state governor for the inauguration of a high powered committee to review the state of the Durbar and proffer modalities for its innovation and enhancement to meet both local and international standards .

In his response, the Governor appreciated the monarch and his entourage for the traditional visit and stated that during the just concluded Ramadan fasting period, he broke his fast with the leaders of a total of 54 political parties in the state.

He promised to hold a meeting with heads of media organizations in the state and the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) on account of the airing of hate relatd speeches and unguarded utterances by the media houses in the state argued that these unguarded utterances have been very discouraging many people, especially some retired civil servants, from joining politics.

Ganduje used the occasion of the visit to account for the stewardship of his administration pointing out their achievements across several sectors.