The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has cautioned political gladiators against inordinate interests capable of igniting the ember of violence before and during the 2019 general election.

Sanusi, who expressed worries over the political agitation and unrest across party lines in the country, warned those fanning the embers of disunity in the country in the name of politics.

The Emir, who spoke while receiving the presidential aspirant of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, in his palace in Kano, insisted that Nigeria is bigger than the selfish interest of any politician.

The former governor of Central Bank (CBN) challenged the aspiring political leaders to lead by example.

While extolling the leadership quality of Moghalu when he served as deputy governor of the CBN, Sanusi said the aspirant possesses the prowess to build the economic prosperity of the country.

The Emir applauded the entrepreneurship gesture of the aspirant which provides skill opportunities to 1,000 women in Kano.

“I have the privilege of working with five brilliant associates as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria when I was the governor and I can testify that all of them are credible and displayed the credibility to handle the political leadership of this country. One of them is Professor Kingsley.

“I will rather urge all of them that worked with me, including Professor Kingsley to inject their intellectual experience to grow the nation’s economy,” Sanusi emphasised.

Earlier, Moghalu told the Emir that he was in Kano to pay traditional homage and officially intimate the palace about his presidential ambition.

Moghalu posited that “the country’s economy is being poorly managed by people without vision”.

He also pledged to inject his worth of experience to rescue Nigeria from the present economic depreciation.

Maghalu said his vision is to build the nation’s economy where abject poverty and increasing unemployment will be the things of the past.