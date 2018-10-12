



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed gratitude to the Igbo community in the state for the trust and confidence reposed in him that prompted his endorsement for the second term in office.

Speaking at the occasion of the Igbo Cultural Day Celebration organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central and South Senatorial District, at the Warri Township Stadium, penultimate Friday, the governor commended the Igbo for their zeal and commitment in boosting the business environment of the state.

He described the Ndigbo as peace loving people who placed so much value on peaceful coexistence with their neighbours wherever they chose to reside and carry out their entrepreneurship skills in whatever trade they have passion and interest in doing to earn a living.

According to him; “I give thanks to Almighty God that you are gathered here to celebrate 2018 cultural day in peace and unity; I am very much aware of the importance of Ndigbo to Delta State and the country as a whole, if you are talking about commerce, industry, you must talk about the Igbo.

“If there is any community that has no Ndigbo, that community is not growing, you are industrious and contribute to the economic development of any place you reside because you see and consider such community as home.

“We are happy that we have united leadership of Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts and it is good that we are celebrating peace, never again shall we be divided.”

While observing that Ndigbo in Delta State have contributed to the development of the state, Governor Okowa urged the youths among them to emulate their parents and be good citizens of the state.

President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts, Hon. Chief Michael Ezeh (JP), thanked Governor Okowa for the prevailing peace in the state which had made their businesses to thrive, assuring that Ndigbo in the state would vote massively for him in 2019.

“Be assured that the Ndigbo would put all our votes together for you (Governor Okowa) to reciprocate your kind gesture to us,”

This assurance was received with an acceptance voice vote by over 2,000 Igbos who attended the event as they all reassured of their commitment to the re-election of Governor Okowa in 2019.

Hon. Ezeh maintained that Governor Okowa’s administration has performed creditably well to the admiration of the indigenes and non indigenes alike resident in the state, adding that the testimonies are there for people to see.

On the significance of the day, he stated, “We are gathered here as one indivisible family to celebrate the 2018 Igbo Cultural Day and in remembrance of our fallen heroes, the reflection of a true Igbo identity should be seen; every average Igbo man is seen and known to be hard-working and peace loving.”

There were different cultural displays at the ceremony with most of the people singing solidarity songs in honour of Governor Okowa.