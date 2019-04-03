<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has called on the House of Representatives to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning to exclude the Nigerian Army from the current envelope budgetary system.

Buratai stated that budget ceiling should be removed in view of the ongoing reforms in the Nigerian Army.

The COAS made this submission in Abuja on Wednesday when he appeared before the House Committee on Army to defend the budget of the Army proposed for 2019.

Making various demands from the lawmakers, Buratai said, “The National Assembly should change the 40 per cent Second Instalment Payment for purchase of three LUH AS-350 for NA Aviation with the procurement of Armoured Personnel Carrier “A” vehicles.

“The National Assembly should prevail on the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to exempt the Nigerian Army from the existing budget ceiling or envelope allocation system in view of the ongoing structural changes, volatile security environment and massive engagement of troops in virtually all the 36 states of the Federation.

“Let me reiterate here that the Nigerian Army is committed to securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria from any violation, as the clearance operation to rid our country of the remnant of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal groups are currently ongoing. The timely and complete implementation of 2019 budget will thus enhance the fulfilment of this mandate.”

The Army chief noted that the Nigerian Army had for years grappled with insufficient fund but had remained resilient and dedicated to the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“It was able to cope with the financial constraints due to the relative peaceful environment across the country prior to the re-emergence of insurgency and other hostile activities of violent non-state actors,” he said.

Buratai recalled that since the beginning of 2015, the activities of the violent non-state actors had exacerbated in various regions across Nigeria. He said in response to these, the Nigerian Army had expanded from 5 Divisions to 8 Divisions, and was currently engaged in war against Boko Haram terrorists and internal security operations in virtually all the 36 states of the Federation.

He added, “It is also pertinent to note that the Nigerian Army has established Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Special Intelligence Command, Land Forces Simulation Centre, and Nigerian Army Aviation, among others. These commitments have extended our core constitutional role and have impacted significantly on our human and material assets. This is in addition to inadequate budget allocation and the subsisting envelope budget system.”

The COAS explained that in 2018, the percentage performance of Nigerian Army’s budget on Personnel emolument was 100 per cent; overhead, 100 per cent; and Capital, 91.69 per cent. “It is in the light of this that I make bold to say that the budget has performed reasonably well,” he said.