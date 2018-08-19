Over 29 Borno Youth coalition comprising 19 youth forum and 10 Borno tertiary institutions students forum have endorsed senator Mohammed Ali Ndume’s re-election bid in the upcoming 2019 election for southern Borno senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The coalition which said they are endorsing Ndume for his unalloyed loyalty to president Muhammadu Buhari in addition to the numerous works he has done for the youths and people of southern Borno in his years at the National Assembly, added that they have endorsed him for life.

The Coalition which made this known on Sunday, at a press conference in Maiduguri, through their coordinator, Comrade Umar Tanko Izge, vowed to ensure that Senator Ndume returns to the upper chambers of the National Assembly after the 2019 elections.

Izge said: ”We humbly appeal to Senator Ali Ndume to come out again and sacrifice himself for the people of southern Borno in view of the numerous achievements and track records he has made while representing the Senatorial District in the past years at the National Assembly.

”We do hereby affirm and endorse the continuity of Mohammed Ali Ndume as senator representing southern Borno at the upper chamber of the national assembly till the expiration of his senatorial position in line with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, in view of his enormous track record and outstanding qualities.

”Worthy of mention is the pivotal role he has played in facilitating the restoration of relative peace to Borno state in collaboration with the federal government and other concerned individuals; execution of people oriented projects in his constituency and Borno state such as; Youth Empowerment And Development: Skills acquisition centers in southern Borno where many youth are engaged in cosmetology, fish farming, satellite maintenance etc.

”Also worthy of note among achievements by Senator Ndume in his constituency was distributings of two tractors to each and every local government of southern Borno. Empowering widows with grinding machines for self-reliance: Providing relief materials and foodstuffs to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

”Construction of shelter with the collaboration of united nation; drilling of two boreholes in every ward of his constituency. Building six block classrooms in every school ward of his constituency. Facilitating 20 trucks of fertilizer through PCNI and Anchor Borrowers to farmers through world bank, which was recently launched in Askira uba local government, as well as championing the sponsorship of north east development commission bill among others,” he added

Other achievements by Ndume the coalition noted include: Revamping scholarship to disable youth in University of Maiduguri; Revamping scholarship to orphans from primary school to secondary school:

Revamping scholarship to students of college of nursing, college of health, Ramat polytechnic, college of agric, college of education all in Maiduguri, Borno state

The coalition acknowledged the unalloyed solidarity to the Buhari led administration by Senator Ndume which has drawn the attention of his teaming supporters to throw their weight behind the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

”The former majority leader is the most vibrant and charismatic lawmaker in the history of the National Assembly who has made his mark in the political structure of Borno and Nigeria at large. The indefatigable legislator is a hero to be recommended with for bringing his wealth of knowledge to bear in every face of development in the state and beyond,” the coalition added.

Newsmen however reports that a similar coalition with the name ”Borno Youths and Students Discussion Forum” had recently held a press conference where they urged Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to rest from representing Southern Borno senatorial district at the National Assembly or seek for a higher office such as the Governorship seat of Borno state.

The coalition said their reason for asking the senator to rest was to avoid repetition of one idea every year by the senator, as well as his neglect of certain zones from his constituency in his activities, hence they want him to give chance to another person to represent them come 2019.